Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Bogaerts opened the scoring with his blast off Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez in the first inning. In the sixth, Bogaerts hit a double and later stole third with two outs. The shortstop's well-rounded effort gives him seven homers, 20 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases in 32 games this season. He's slashing .295/.355/.545 across 124 plate appearances.