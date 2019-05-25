Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Strong month continues

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

The shortstop is putting together an impressive month of May, slashing .305/.380/.549 through 19 games with five homers and 17 RBI. Bogaerts is demonstrating that last year's breakout was no fluke, but the 26-year-old may not have found his ceiling yet.