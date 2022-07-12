Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.

The shortstop did a little bit of everything, and his RBI single in the fifth inning tied the game at 5-5 before the Boston bullpen fell apart. Bogaerts has multiple hits in three straight games to snap a slump that had seen him hit just .158 (9-for-57) over his prior 16 contests, and on the season he's slashing .315/.393/.455 with seven homers, four steals, 36 RBI and 51 runs through 83 games.