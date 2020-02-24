Play

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Takes BP

Bogaerts (ankle) took batting practice on the field Monday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts won't be available for either of the Red Sox's split-squad games Monday, but his presence on the field at least represents a sign that he's beginning to move past a sore left ankle. He'll likely accelerate his activities over the next few days and could be a candidate to make his Grapefruit League debut later this week.

