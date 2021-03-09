Bogaerts (shoulder) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox had initially left the door open for Bogaerts to face pitching Tuesday, but the team will instead give the shortstop another day to recover from his shoulder injury before he takes the next step forward in his rehab program. Bogaerts, who has already resumed throwing since developing the sore shoulder early in camp, could be ready to rejoin the Red Sox's spring lineup at some point next week.

