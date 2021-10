Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Friday's 14-6 win over the Rays in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Bogaerts has recorded hits in each of his first three postseason appearances in 2021, and he was one of five players to have a multi-hit performance to propel the Red Sox to the Game 2 win. Since the start of the playoffs, the shortstop has gone 6-for-11 with two homers, four runs, two RBI and two walks.