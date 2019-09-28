Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in loss

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

Bogaerts hit a two-run shot in the first inning off of John Means, but the Red Sox would score just two more runs the rest of the way and fall 9-4. The homer gives Bogaerts 33 on the season, 10 more than his previous career high of 23 and tied with Marcus Semien for fourth place among all shortstops. The pair trails only Alex Bregman, Gleyber Torres and Trevor Story on that list. Bogaerts' .309 batting average is better than every other qualified shortstop who hit at least 20 homers.