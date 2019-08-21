Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Twists ankle Tuesday

Bogaerts twisted his ankle running the bases Tuesday against the Phillies but said "hopefully it's fine tomorrow," Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Bogaerts had the ankle wrapped up after the game but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue. The Red Sox have a scheduled off day Thursday, so if there's any concern they could give the 26-year-old Wednesday off to provide some additional recovery time.

More News
Our Latest Stories