Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Wallops first spring homer

Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Bogaerts smacked his first homer of the spring while hitting fifth in the order. He mostly hit out of the five-hole last season, when the shortstop launched a career-high 23 long balls and drove in 103 runs. It was a season in which Bogaerts' batted-ball profile improved dramatically. He barrelled up 9.8 percent of his batted balls, up from 1.3 the previous season, and increased his hard-hit rate from 31.7 percent to 41.5.

