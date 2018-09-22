Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will get ample rest down stretch
Bogaerts will be played sparingly over the remainder of the regular season, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Bogaerts was given Friday off, the first game after Boston clinched the AL East, as Brock Holt got the starting nod at shortstop. With just one win needed over the final eight games to clinch home-field advantage -- or one Astros loss over their final nine games -- the Red Sox have the luxury of resting regulars. At the same time, manager Alex Cora wants to give the shortstop a chance to reach 100 RBI. So, expect the manager to serve both goals of resting Bogaerts while giving him an opportunity to reach a personal milestone.
