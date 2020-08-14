Manager Ron Roenicke announced that Bogaerts (lower body) will be back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees after sitting out Thursday's loss to the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Bogaerts sat out Thursday due to what Roenicke described as "fatigue" in the lower half of the shortstop's body. The 27-year-old will look to spark Boston's offense as they face Yankee ace Gerrit Cole on Friday.