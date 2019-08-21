Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Won't miss start

Bogaerts (ankle) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Wednesday against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts won't be forced to miss any time after twisting his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies. The shortstop, who is slashing .271/.311/.529 with four home runs and a steal in 14 games this month, will face lefty Drew Smyly in Wednesday's series finale.