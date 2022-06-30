Sanchez was returned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Sanchez joined the Red Sox ahead of their series in Toronto on Monday and failed to get a hit in his only at-bat Wednesday. He will now return to Triple-A where he has produced a .253 average with eight home runs over 68 games.
