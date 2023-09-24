The Red Sox reinstated Kelly (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Kelly has been out for most of the season while recovering from an elbow surgery he underwent in April. He allowed eight runs over six innings during his rehab assignment and has been deemed ready to join Boston's bullpen for the final week-plus of the season. The Red Sox optioned Nick Robertson to Triple-A Worcester and designated Kyle Barraclough for assignment as corresponding moves.