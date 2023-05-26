site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Alan Busenitz: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Busenitz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Busenitz has allowed a couple runs over four relief innings for the Reds this month. He's clearing out to make room for Fernando Cruz's return from the injured list.
