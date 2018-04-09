Blandino was removed early from his game Sunday with Triple-A Louisville, suggesting that he'll be recalled Monday by the Reds prior to Cincinnati's series opener in Philadelphia, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Blandino's departure came less than an hour after the Reds announced that everyday third baseman Eugenio Suarez suffered a fractured right thumb after being struck by a fastball from the Pirates' Jameson Taillon earlier Sunday. Cliff Pennington substituted in at third base in the bottom of the fourth inning and is expected to vie for starts at the hot corner with Blandino and fellow reserve infielder Phil Gosselin for the duration of Suarez's absence, which is expected to last multiple weeks. As a result, Blandino won't necessarily be in store for consistent at-bats in the wake of his callup, but he should at least get the opportunity to stake his claim to a regular role. The 25-year-old slashed .265/.382/.453 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI while splitting time between Louisville and Double-A Pensacola last season.