Blandino will make his first MLB start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on April 9, Blandino has received all nine of his starts at third base, settling in as the primary option at the position while Eugenio Suarez (hand) was on the disabled list. With Suarez having made tremendous progress in his recovery and gaining clearance to come off the disabled list and return to the lineup Thursday, Blandino will no longer be in store for regular reps at the hot corner, but he'll stick in the starting nine thanks to his ability to play elsewhere in the infield. It's worth noting, however, that Blandino's inclusion in the lineup over the lefty-hitting Scooter Gennett likely has more to do with the fact that a southpaw (Sean Newcomb) is starting for the Braves. Expect Blandino to ride the pine more frequently and act as a utility man so long as he sticks around with the big club.