Reds' Alex Blandino: Should see role decline with Suarez back
Blandino will make his first MLB start at second base and bat eighth Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on April 9, Blandino has received all nine of his starts at third base, settling in as the primary option at the position while Eugenio Suarez (hand) was on the disabled list. With Suarez having made tremendous progress in his recovery and gaining clearance to come off the disabled list and return to the lineup Thursday, Blandino will no longer be in store for regular reps at the hot corner, but he'll stick in the starting nine thanks to his ability to play elsewhere in the infield. It's worth noting, however, that Blandino's inclusion in the lineup over the lefty-hitting Scooter Gennett likely has more to do with the fact that a southpaw (Sean Newcomb) is starting for the Braves. Expect Blandino to ride the pine more frequently and act as a utility man so long as he sticks around with the big club.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...