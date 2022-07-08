Diaz (biceps) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Diaz will make his return to the team Friday as expected, rejoining the team after missing a little over three weeks while nursing a biceps injury. The reliever owns a 2.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 36 punchouts and two saves over 30 innings in 27 appearances this season. Diaz should work his way back into a high-leverage role pretty quickly, potentially contending for saves down the stretch this season.