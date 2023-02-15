Manager David Bell reluctantly confirmed Diaz as the Reds' closer to begin the season when asked about the matter Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. "I guess the only reason I'm hesitant to say that -- and I'm not, he's going into the season as our closer -- there are times where it's an important game and he's fully available, we might use him earlier than that," Bell said of Diaz. "He's that good."

Bell's quote is important, but his managerial tendencies are still going to be a little frustrating for fantasy players when he sees a situation where Diaz needs to put out a fire in the seventh inning. Even so, Bell's comments represent a more affirmative statement about his plans at closer than he's typically provided during his tenure as Reds manager. Diaz's ascension to closing duties comes in part due to the Reds' lack of reliable alternatives, though he certainly earned the role on merit as a rookie in 2022. The 26-year-old converted 10 of 14 save chances while providing a 1.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 83:33 K:BB across 63.2 innings in his first taste of the big leagues.