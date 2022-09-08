Diaz (6-2) earned the win in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs. He allowed one run on one hit and zero walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Diaz entered the game with one out in the seventh inning down 2-1 and struck out the two batters he faced. He stuck around for the eighth inning after the Reds tied it at two and retired the first batter on strikes, but he then surrendered a solo shot off the bat of Seiya Suzuki before retiring the next two batters. Cincinnati went on to score two in the ninth to earn Diaz his sixth win in what was a back-and-forth finish to the game. Despite the hiccup, Diaz still owns a dazzling 1.83 ERA and 0.94 WHIP and should be in the closer mix down the stretch.