Diaz (7-3) earned the win after he pitched 1.1 innings scoreless innings, striking out two batters in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Diaz entered the game with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and the score tied at 2-2, getting Ian Happ to fly out to end the frame. He returned for the top of the ninth, striking out two batters before earning the win when Spencer Steer ripped a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the inning. Diaz now sports a 1.84 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 83 strikeouts over 63.2 frames in 59 appearances this season. The reliever appears to be on track to be one of the best late-inning options in fantasy next year and has gone 10-for-14 on save chances with 13 holds in 2022.