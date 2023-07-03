Diaz picked up the save Sunday against the Padres. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning.

After blowing the save in his last outing, Diaz struggled to close out Sunday's contest. He entered the match with a 4-2 lead and retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a runner to score after back-to-back hits and stranded the would-be tying run at second to secure the save. Diaz now holds the fourth most saves in MLB and owns a 2.19 ERA and 58:19 K:BB through 38 appearances (37 innings).