Diaz allowed two hits in a scoreless inning Monday, striking out two and earning a save over the Rockies.

Diaz put runners on first and third with no outs but managed to lock in and finish off the 5-4 win. He's now converted all 19 of his save chances while registering a 1.80 ERA and a 52:13 K:BB through 30 innings. However, he's run into some light trouble recently, yielding two runs on four hits and two walks over his last 5.2 frames.