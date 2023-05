Diaz walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Diaz had a one-run lead to protect in the 10th inning, and he got the job done. He's now on a seven-inning scoreless streak with 15 strikeouts and two walks over his last nine appearances. The Reds' closer has converted five saves while posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB over 10 innings this season. He also has a hold and a 1-1 record.