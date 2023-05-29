Diaz struck out the side and allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Cubs to secure his 12th save of the season.

Diaz was summoned to protect a three-run lead and required 23 pitches to work around a one-out base knock from Dansby Swanson. The 26-year-old has racked up multiple strikeouts in three straight outings and has done so in seven of his 10 appearances in May. He's allowed just one run over 11.2 innings and has piled up eight saves this month alone. Diaz now sits at a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 20.2 innings and is starting to assert himself as one of the more dominant relivers in baseball right now.