Diaz picked up the save Tuesday against the Rangers. He allowed a hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Diaz worked around a one-out Travis Jankowski single to close out a 7-6 victory. The hard-throwing right-hander is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities this year with a 3.38 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and an outstanding 16:2 K:BB through eight innings this year. While Diaz has the makings of a high-end closer, chances for saves will likely be limited in Cincinnati.