Diaz picked up a save against the Athletics on Saturday, striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning.

The Reds trailed by a run entering the ninth, but they plated a pair to get the ball in Diaz's hands with a one-run lead. The fireballing closer took over from there, needing 14 pitches to retire the side in order, all on punchouts. Diaz is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season, posting a 3.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB over nine innings.