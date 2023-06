Diaz threw a perfect inning to secure the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win against the Royals.

Diaz has been absolutely dominant of late, allowing just one run and one hit over his last six appearances. The young flamethrower has an absurd 49 strikeouts over 27.1 innings, and hasn't given up multiple runs in an outing since April 8. Diaz is now second in the National League in saves, and has firmly entrenched himself as one of the elite closers in all of baseball.