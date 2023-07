Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 28th save of the season in a 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

He needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to get the job done, generating three groundball outs. The Cincinnati closer sits second in the majors in saves, two behind leader Camilo Doval's 30, and since the beginning of June, Diaz has posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB through 22.1 innings while converting 15 of 16 save chances.