Diaz walked one and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings to record his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

The Reds held a 7-1 lead at one point in the game, but Luke Weaver and Alex Young combined to serve up four homers and create a save situation for Diaz. The right-hander was sharp once again, extending his scoreless streak to 11 appearances, and he has yet to blow a save chance in 2023 while compiling a dominant 2.19 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings.