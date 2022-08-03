Diaz struck out one in two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Hunter Strickland got the save the night before but gave up a run doing it, so Diaz got the call Tuesday after Graham Ashcraft served up a one-out double in the ninth. Diaz has been tagged for only one earned run in his last 12 appearances, posting a 0.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 10.2 innings over that stretch, and Edwin's little brother could wrest the closer role away from Strickland down the stretch if he continues out-performing him.