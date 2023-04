Diaz pitched a clean ninth inning in Saturday's win over the Pirates, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Don't be alarmed to see Diaz pitching in a non-save situation, as he didn't pitch on Opening Day and the Reds were off on Friday, so he needed to get some work in. It's difficult to trust manager David Bell to use Diaz as a full-time closer, but it appears he's getting that usage right now.