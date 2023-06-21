Diaz allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three in the ninth to earn the save over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Diaz did not have a sharp outing but was still able to escape with his sixth save since June 11 and his 20th of the season. Tuesday's save vaulted him into a tie for second as Diaz continues to establish himself as one of the league's top closers. The 26-year-old now holds a 2.03 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB in 31 innings. He's thrown 51 pitches over the last two days and should not be expected to be available to pitch Wednesday, likely leaving closing duties up to either Buck Farmer or Lucas Sims.