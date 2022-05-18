Diaz recorded the final three outs of Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Guardians to earn his first career save. He issued two walks and struck out three.

Diaz didn't make it easy on himself -- he also uncorked a wild pitch that nearly scored the tying run -- but he ultimately punched out Jose Ramirez with the bases loaded and the game on the line. Art Warren blew the save chance in ninth. The brother of longtime closer Edwin Diaz, Alexis has been a revelation out of the Cincinnati bullpen this year, allowing one earned run while fanning 21 in 17.1 innings. The right-hander has emerged as a candidate to take over the closer role for the Reds until Lucas Sims (back) returns, and perhaps beyond.