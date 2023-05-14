Diaz picked up the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over Miami, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

Diaz's command was a bit shaky and he allowed his first run since April 8, but he was still able to secure his second multi-inning save of the year. He's a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities this season and sports a 2.40 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 16 appearances (15 innings). He pitched Friday and Saturday, so Diaz will likely be unavailable for the series finale against Miami on Sunday.