Diaz earned the save Sunday against Milwaukee, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 2-1 victory.

Facing the heart of the Brewers' lineup, Diaz needed 14 pitches to fan all three batters. It was his ninth save of the season and third since Sept. 15. Since the All-Star break he's posted a 1.37 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 26.1 innings while closing out six games and holding opposing batters to a .128 batting average.