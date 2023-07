Diaz allowed one hit in a scoreless inning while earning a save over Washington on Monday.

Diaz worked around a one-out single to pick up his 24th save of the year Monday. It was his first scoreless appearance since June 28 after allowing a run in each of his last two outings. The 26-year-old lowered his season ERA to 2.13 with a 58:19 K:BB through 38 innings. However, he's punched out just one batter over his last four frames.