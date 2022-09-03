Diaz (5-2) earned the win Friday against the Rockies, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Diaz was called upon in the ninth inning of a tied game and pitched well for the Reds, keeping the Rockies off the board. He picked up the win after Jonathan India's RBI single ended the game. Diaz seems to be the current favorite late-game option for the Reds. He is one save behind Hunter Strickland for the team lead, but Strickland's last save was Aug. 1 and Diaz has picked up three since then. The righty reliever also possesses an impressive 1.72 ERA and and 0.96 WHIP.