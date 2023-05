Diaz picked up the save in Friday's 7-4 win over the Marlins, tossing a perfect ninth inning in which he struck out two.

Diaz entered with a three-run lead and retired the side in order, including strikeouts of Jesus Sanchez and Jazz Chisholm. The closer hasn't allowed a run in 12 straight outings (10.1 innings) or blown a save this season. Diaz sports a 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 15 games (13.1 innings) and is quickly becoming one of the best late-inning relievers in the MLB.