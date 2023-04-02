Diaz picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning during Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Pirates. He didn't allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout.

Diaz delivered a scoreless frame Saturday in a non-save situation and followed up with his first save of the season in Sunday's series finale. The 26-year-old is Cincinnati's best reliever by a wide margin and should see the bulk of the save chances this year, though he's also likely to be used in some high-leverage spots before the ninth inning.