Diaz blew the save in Friday's 7-5 victory over San Diego, allowing one run on two hits over one inning. He didn't record a strikeout or walk.

Diaz surrendered the lead in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, ending an MLB-best streak of 27 straight saves, but the Reds offense bailed their closer out in extra innings, so there was no harm done. Diaz still boasts elite numbers (2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 14.2 K/9) across 37 appearances this season and is now 22-for-23 in save opportunities. He remains one of the best relief pitchers in the game and is a top-tier fantasy option moving forward.