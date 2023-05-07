Diaz picked up the save Saturday against the White Sox. He had no strikeouts over one perfect inning.

Diaz capped off an excellent night from the Cinncinatti bullpen, tossing a perfect ninth frame to finish off 5.1 scoreless innings of relief. The 26-year-old has been excellent this season, only having allowed a run in one of his 13 appearances while giving up just four hits over 11 innings and striking out 21 batters. Though Diaz has been a reliable closing option, the Reds have the fourth fewest wins in the National League, meaning save opportunities may come at a premium for Diaz in 2023.