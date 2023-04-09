Diaz (0-1) took the loss in Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Phillies. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three over one-plus inning.

Manager David Bell called upon Diaz in the eighth inning with the top of the Phillies' order due up, and the right-hander struck out the side. However, Diaz looked like a completely different pitcher in the ninth as he went for the two-inning save, allowing two singles, a walk and uncorking a wild pitch before getting the hook. Technically Ian Gibaut gets the blown save since he allowed the walkoff single. Diaz was well rested, having last pitched April 2. While this won't affect Diaz's standing in the Cincinnati bullpen, Bell may think twice next time about going to Diaz for multiple frames.