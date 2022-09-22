Diaz tallied the final two outs without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Wednesday against Boston.

Diaz entered the game with runners on first and second to protect a four-run lead. However, he induced a double-play ball to end the game and earn his eighth save of the season. Since the start of September, Diaz has allowed two earned runs across 7.1 innings while also picking up two wins and two saves. He's served as Cincinnati's primary closer since early August and has maintained a 1.84 ERA with a 76:30 K:BB across 58.2 innings for the campaign.