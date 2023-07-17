Diaz allowed one hit and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Milwaukee.

The game was setting up as a save opportunity for Diaz, as the Reds entered the eighth inning with a 3-2 lead. However, setup reliever Lucas Sims allowed a run and left with a runner on second base. Diaz was summoned earlier than usual but was unable to prevent the inherited runner from scoring, as Andruw Monasterio's flare to right field landed in play. The All-Star closer has a better-than-average 80.5 percent strand rate.