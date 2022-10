Diaz allowed one run on two walks in one inning while picking up a save over the Cubs on Monday.

Diaz struggled with his command and nearly let the Cubs make a late comeback but he escaped with his 10th save of the year. The right-handed rookie has given up three earned runs over his last 12 appearances since his last blown save Aug. 23. Despite the shaky outing, Diaz owns a 1.88 ERA with an 81:33 K:BB through 58 appearances.