Hays (back) felt good after hitting in the batting cage Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Hays had felt guarded with his injury in activities earlier in the week but came out of Saturday's session feeling "much better," according to Reds manager Terry Francona. Hays also did some running and agility drills on the field, but the team will monitor how he bounces back before making any decisions regarding his availability for Sunday's regular-season finale, a game in which the Reds can clinch a wild-card spot with a win (or a Mets loss).