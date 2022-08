Romine is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

With Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) and Aramis Garcia (finger) stuck on the injured list and with Michael Papierski getting optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Romine looks to be the Reds' No. 1 backstop at the moment. However, after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 7-6 loss, Romine will give way to Chuckie Robinson behind the dish Wednesday.