Kennedy is scheduled to make his next start for the Reds on Friday in Arizona, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy would have been available to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Angels on his normal four days' rest, but he'll instead get some extra time ahead of his next start while the Reds presumably turn to Triple-A Louisville call-up Lyon Richardson to make a spot start during the twin bill. The Reds will hand Kennedy a second straight turn through the rotation after he held the Blue Jays scoreless over five innings while striking out two in a no-decision last weekend. Kennedy initially didn't appear to be in line for a lengthy stay in the Cincinnati rotation, but he could end up making multiple starts beyond Friday after lefty Nick Lodolo (tibia) suffered a setback that will push back his return from the 60-day injured list.