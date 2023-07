Kennedy has been added to the Reds' taxi squad and is expected to be formally called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Tuesday versus the Nationals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Kennedy began this year in independent ball before latching on with the Reds on a minor-league deal and posting a 3.71 ERA and 37:12 K:BB over 43.2 frames covering eight starts at Triple-A. The 28-year-old last appeared in the majors back in 2018.